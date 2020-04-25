Edna Fountain, 85, of Bunceton passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Private burial to take place at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville.

Edna was born in St. Louis to Charles and Bessie (Moore) Chaney. She married Robert D. Fountain who preceded her in death, June 2, 2005.

Edna enjoyed many things in her life like playing the piano, playing with her grandchildren gardening, sewing, canning, and she most certainly loved her plants. She also loved her church.

Edna is survived by five daughters, Brenda (Darrell) Dye, Linda (Eddie) Clark, Margie (Jay) McCubbins, Julie Fountain Stallings and Connie (Brent) Herbel; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son, John Fountain.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Boonville SDA Church in the care of William Woods Funeral Home.

