Dr. Edson Lee Forker, 92, of Columbia, peacefully passed away with his family surrounding him at UMC Hospital in Columbia, Missouri on Monday, May 22, 2023. Lee was born on August 28, 1930, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Edson W. and Mary Rush Forker. Lee graduated from Kent School in Connecticut in 1953. He received his undergraduate degree in mathematics from Haverford College in Haverford, Pennsylvania. While attending Haverford, Lee met Alice Richardson and they were married on August 20, 1955, in Madison, New Jersey. Lee was attending University of Pittsburgh Medical School at the time and completed his medical degree in 1957.

Lee and Alice relocated to Denver, Colorado so that Lee could complete his medical internship at Presbyterian Hospital. After internship, Lee enlisted in the US Navy and was assigned to the Sea Bees MCB10 as a Lieutenant JG and served as the battalion physician while stationed in both Adak, Alaska, and Guam. Lee completed his 3-year residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, IA in 1962. In 1967, Lee earned a Markel Scholarship which fueled his interest in liver research, Hepatology. Lee practiced and taught medicine as well as did medical research at Iowa for 20 years. He was a widely published expert and international lecturer in the field of Hepatology during his career.