Edward Lee Johnson, 84, of Columbia, Missouri, passed Oct 21, 2022, after a long, valiant battle with Parkinson’s disease. Born Aug 4, 1938, in Kansas City, Kansas to Thomas and Bertha Johnson, Ed was the fourth of ten children. While serving in the Navy, Ed married Velma Moulton at Longview Chapel in Lee’s Summit, Missouri on June 14, 1964, enjoying fifty-eight years together.
Ed and Velma brought their young family to Columbia in 1972. Ed had a long career in hospitality, owning and operating Guy’s Diner from 1977 to 1984 and the Broadway Diner since 1989. Ed loved sharing his happiness, starting the day with good food and even better conversation. His compassion and generosity were extraordinary. Ed found ways to ease heartaches or celebrate joys with customers, who often became friends.
Survivors include his wife, Velma, sons David (Kris Livingston) and Brad (April), grandchildren Thomas, Josh, and Victoria Remus, Kylee, Carter and Brit Johnson, great-grandchildren Jaylin, Alijah, Maximus and Athena, brothers Dean (Marian), Tom (Chris), sisters, Joyce Bailey, Bonnie Koger, and brothers-in-law, Jerry (Wanda) Moulton, Bob (Earlene) Moulton, sister-in-law, Mary Moulton and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Bertha Johnson, son, Michael, daughter, Rachel Remus and son-in-law, Tim Remus, brothers Leonard, Bill and Rick, sisters Evelyn and Cheryl, brothers-in-law, Ken Moulton, and Russ Moulton.
As a testament to his faith, Ed collected friends from all walks of life. He respected each equally, enjoying friendship and solving the problems of the world together. To remember Ed, buy a stranger a cup of coffee, strike up a conversation and make a new friend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, michaeljfox.org, or the Fisher House Project at Truman VA Hospital, midmofisherhouse.org. The family expresses deep appreciation to the doctors and staff at the VA, Visiting Angels Home Health, and Preferred Hospice for exceptional care given to Ed. You made his days better.
Friends will be received from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Parker Millard Funeral Service, 12 E. Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Little Bonne Femme Baptist Church, 5350 E. Bonne Femme Church Rd, Columbia. Friends will be received prior to the service, from 1:30 to 2:00 pm. Interment will be following services at Little Bonne Femme Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.