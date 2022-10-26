Edward Lee Johnson, 84, of Columbia, Missouri, passed Oct 21, 2022, after a long, valiant battle with Parkinson’s disease. Born Aug 4, 1938, in Kansas City, Kansas to Thomas and Bertha Johnson, Ed was the fourth of ten children. While serving in the Navy, Ed married Velma Moulton at Longview Chapel in Lee’s Summit, Missouri on June 14, 1964, enjoying fifty-eight years together.

Ed and Velma brought their young family to Columbia in 1972. Ed had a long career in hospitality, owning and operating Guy’s Diner from 1977 to 1984 and the Broadway Diner since 1989. Ed loved sharing his happiness, starting the day with good food and even better conversation. His compassion and generosity were extraordinary. Ed found ways to ease heartaches or celebrate joys with customers, who often became friends.

