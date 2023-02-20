Edward (Ted) Eisenstein died in Boone Hospital in Columbia Missouri, from respiratory failure following successive bouts of pneumonia.

The son of physicist Julian Calvert Eisenstein and historian Elizabeth Lewisohn Eisenstein, Ted was born in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, during the time his father was working as an assistant and associate professor at Pennsylvania State College (later Pennsylvania State University). He was the youngest of four children; the eldest died at birth. His other brother, John Calvert Eisenstein, died suddenly of a brain hemorrhage in 1974; his sister Margaret survives him. Ted moved to Washington DC as a young child when his father became a physicist with the National Bureau of Standards.

