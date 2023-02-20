Edward (Ted) Eisenstein died in Boone Hospital in Columbia Missouri, from respiratory failure following successive bouts of pneumonia.
The son of physicist Julian Calvert Eisenstein and historian Elizabeth Lewisohn Eisenstein, Ted was born in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, during the time his father was working as an assistant and associate professor at Pennsylvania State College (later Pennsylvania State University). He was the youngest of four children; the eldest died at birth. His other brother, John Calvert Eisenstein, died suddenly of a brain hemorrhage in 1974; his sister Margaret survives him. Ted moved to Washington DC as a young child when his father became a physicist with the National Bureau of Standards.
In Washington, Ted attended the private St. Albans school, graduating in 1974. During his time in Washington, he joined the group of change-ringers who rang the bells in the tower of the National Cathedral and volunteered at the Smithsonian Institution.
Ted earned BA degree in History and Arti History (1978) and in Data Processing (1987) from Washington University in St. Louis. In 1991, he moved to a farm near Fayette, Missouri and remained there until his death. He learned to fly small planes and earned a pilot’s license. He also worked as a database and computer consultant.
For nearly half a century, Ted was an active and engaged member of the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA) where he had many friends. He designed, built, and ran databases for the SCA and regularly attended their annual Pennsic War gathering in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania. He was also the owner of Potboiler Books which published and sold materials related to medieval life and history, especially medieval material culture, and he took a special interest in medieval manuscripts and heraldry. He travelled frequently including several very enjoyable trips to Australia. His last few years were clouded by increasing disabilities, but he remained thoughtful, witty, and kind throughout his life.