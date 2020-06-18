Dr. Edwin Roy Keller passed away in the early morning hours of March 25, 2020, in his home in Columbia, Missouri, where he resided with his wife, Kathy, ending his 2½-year struggle with brain cancer. His family is forever grateful for the extraordinary medical care provided by Ellis Fischel Cancer Center at University Hospital and the caring nurses and personnel of Compassus Hospice.
Roy was born Aug. 4, 1940, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Edwin Roy (E. Roy) Keller Sr. and Helen Paulene (Jones) Keller. He attended school at Valley View High School, in Jonesboro, Arkansas. He went on to higher education degrees in English and journalism, earning his Bachelor of Arts degree at Arkansas State College and a master’s degree and doctorate at the University of Arkansas and completing journalism studies at Kansas State and the University of Kansas.
Dr. Keller was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor in January of 2017 while teaching part-time at MU. Roy moved to Columbia after retiring from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, where he was employed for 24 years as a journalism professor and adviser to the student newspaper, The Capaha Arrow. Previously, Dr. Keller was an English professor at Sterling College in Sterling, Kansas.
Roy lived, for most of his professorial career, in Missouri but had deep roots in Jonesboro, Arkansas. His only sibling, Allen Keller, and wife, Ann, reside on Keller family land in Jonesboro that was originally settled by their great-grandfather, Aden Amaziah Keller. The Keller family was one of the earliest pioneer families to settle in Craighead County.
Roy is survived by his wife, Kathy (Beitler) Keller, and their two children, (daughter) Rebecca (Becky) Keller-Tracy and (son) Ryan Aden Keller.
A memorial service to honor Roy will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Broadway Christian Church, 2601 W. Broadway, in Columbia, Missouri, at the church’s Outside Worship Area. Social distancing will be observed, and the service will also be available to view virtually online.
The graveside memorial service to honor Roy will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 26, at Keller Chapel Cemetery in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Social distancing will be observed, and the service will be available to view online.
The family requests that photos and written memories of Roy be sent to roykellermemorialservices@gmail.com instead of sending flowers or cards. Submissions to the email address will be available on a memorial website as well as shared at the memorial services.
For information on how to view the virtual service and memorial website, email roykellermemorialservices@gmail.com. By emailing this address, you will receive an email back with instructions on how to view the memorial services on your device and how to post a photo or written memory of Roy that will be available on the private memorial website for friends and family of Roy to view.
Donations may be sent to the Broadway Christian Church, Attention: Ingrid Luckenbill, 2601 W. Broadway, Columbia, MO 65203, or the Keller Chapel Cemetery, Jerry Lewis, Treasurer, 707 Amberwood Cove, Jonesboro, AR 72401.