Ed Stephens, a native of Columbia, Missouri, died March 25, 2021 at his home in Mobile, Alabama at age 80 after a lengthy illness.
Ed was born on December 4, 1940 in Columbia to E. Sydney and Louise Stephens, Jr. and was raised in Columbia.
He is a graduate of Central Methodist College in Fayette, Missouri. Upon graduation he was hired by Standard Oil which eventually became BP/Amoco, and retired after a lengthy career.
He married the former Marianne Nance McIntyre in June 1961 from Greenwood, MS, who survives him. Other survivors are daughter: Marianne Stephens Hall and husband, Steve, of Mobile, Alabama; son: Edwin Sydney Stephens IV (Eddie) and wife Amy, of Naperville, Illinois; four grandchildren: Keaton and Tori Hall Bass, Brian McIntyre Hall, Shelby Jane Stephens, William Gray Stephens; and one great-grandchild: Ryan Henry Bass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Boone County History and Culture Center, 3801 Ponderosa St. Columbia, MO 65201 or donor of your choice.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Columbia Cemetery.