Einar Wallace Palm, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away Feb. 20, 2020, at Santa Fe Trails assisted living home in Cleburne, Texas. He was 96 years old.
Einar was born July 12, 1923, in Spooner, Minnesota, to Otto and Maria Palm. He grew up on the family dairy farm. He graduated high school in Baudette, Minnesota, and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in agricultural education from the University of Minnesota, an Master of Science in agricultural economics from the University of Connecticut and a doctorate in plant pathology from North Dakota State University. He then served as State Extension plant pathologist at MU from 1965 until his retirement in 1993.
Throughout his many years, Einar was devoted to church work, serving for a time in the 1950s as a lay preacher and from the 1950s on as a regular Sunday school teacher. He and his wife, Helen, were founding members of the Evangelical Free Church (now “Compass”) in Columbia. He was an avid musician, playing the accordion, piano and organ for numerous church-related and other events. Einar also traveled broadly through the United States and internationally, with professional and personal trips to countries including Hungary, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Yugoslavia, Israel and Vietnam.
Einar was preceded in death by his wife, Helen, and brother, Evert. He is survived by son Wally (Randi) of Plymouth, Minnesota; daughter, Mary Ellen (Barney) of Cleburne, Texas; son David (Lorene) of Westby, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Kris, Andrew, Holly, Ben, Michelle, Christopher, Emily, Michaela and Bridget; and great-grandchildren, Rosalyn, Isabel, Vivienne and Abram.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. March 12 at Memorial Funeral Home, followed by service and burial at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow at the Compass Evangelical Free Church. The Rev. Gary Wrisberg will officiate the service and burial. Please visit www.MemorialFuneralHomeColumbia.com to leave condolences.