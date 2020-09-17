Elaine Gray, 97 of Columbia, passed away May 11, 2020. She was a member of Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Services will be at 9 a.m. Friday with a burial to follow at Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory & Memorial Park Cemetery, 1217 Business Loop 70 W.
Online condolences can be left at the Memorial Funeral Home website.
Elaine’s life began on a farm in Kansas in 1922 with her parents Roy and Anna Kintigh and sister Nadine.
She graduated high school in Hoisington, Kansas, and attended college at Kansas State University. She then continued to business school in Denver.
During World War II, she worked for the quartermaster at the B-29 Air Base in Great Bend Army Air Field in Great Bend, Kansas. She was very proud of her work there. After the war, she married Julius Schrader and became an army wife and mother. Both of which she dearly loved. Their travels led them to Japan and Germany along with several places in the U.S. Their children Jennifer, Jerry and James traveled with them.
After military life, she and her family settled in Columbia. She worked for the Missouri Heart Center then for the Missouri Kidney Program as fiscal assistant, from which she retired.
In 1979, she married Lou Gray. They enjoyed living on a farm east of Columbia, where they spent their time fishing and camping and dancing. After Lou’s passing, she moved into the city of Columbia.
Elaine’s family and friends were very important to her. She loved laughing, telling jokes, cooking, reading, writing letters, and especially Fourth of July parties. She never knew a stranger. Elaine was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Elaine is survived by two sons, Jerry (Mary) Schrader, James (Ella) Schrader; one granddaughter Melissa Wiegel; five grandsons, Stephen (Stacy) Wiegel, Patrick (Jessica) Wiegel, Eric (Lori) Schrader, James II Schrader, Brian Schrader; one great grandson Lucas Wiegel; six great-granddaughters Kayleigh & Taylor Wiegel; Scarlett, Stella, Samantha & Sydney Wiegel; stepdaughter Patti (John) Baker; son-in-law Larry (Lori) Wiegel.
She was proceeded in death by her parents; daughter Jennifer (Schrader) Wiegel, husband Lou; sister Nadine England.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Missouri Kidney Program, 2800 Maguire Blvd.
