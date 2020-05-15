Elaine Gray, 97, of Columbia passed away May 11, 2020.
She was a member of Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Elaine’s life began on a farm in Kansas in 1922 with her parents Roy and Anna Kintigh and sister Nadine. She graduated high school in Hoisington, Kansas, attended college at Kansas State University, she then continued to business school in Denver, Colorado.
During World War II, she worked for the quartermaster at the B-29 Air Base in Great Bend, Kansas, which she was very proud of.
After the war, she married Julius Schrader and became an Army wife & mother, both of which she dearly loved. Their travels led them to Japan and Germany, along with several places in the U.S. Their children Jennifer, Jerry and James traveled with them.
After the military life, she and her family settled in Columbia.
She worked for the Missouri Heart Association, then the Missouri Kidney Program as Fiscal Assistant, from which she retired.
In 1979 she married Lou Gray. They enjoyed living on a farm east of Columbia, also fishing, camping and dancing. After Lou’s passing, she moved into the city of Columbia.
Elaine’s family & friends were very important to her. She loved laughing, telling jokes, cooking, reading, writing letters, and especially 4th of July parties. She never knew a stranger. Elaine was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Elaine is survived by two sons, Jerry (Mary) Schrader and James (Ella) Schrader; one granddaughter, Melissa Wiegel; five grandsons: Stephen (Stacy) Wiegel, Patrick (Jessica) Wiegel, Eric (Lori) Schrader, James II Schrader and Brian Schrader; one great grandson, Lucas Wiegel; six great granddaughters: Kayleigh and Taylor Wiegel, Scarlett, Stella, Samantha and Sydney Wiegel; stepdaughter Patti (John) Baker; and son-in-law Larry (Lori) Wiegel.
She was proceeded in death by her parents; daughter Jennifer (Schrader) Wiegel, husband Lou; and sister Nadine England.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Missouri Kidney Program, 2800 Maguire Blvd.
