Eleanor Jane Cameron, 82, of Columbia passed away Nov. 2, 2020.
She was born Aug. 23, 1938, in Fulton to James and Sally Martin Salmons. On Aug. 5, 1955, she was united in marriage to Albert Cameron, who preceded her in death on Jan. 21, 2017.
Eleanor owned and operated a daycare for over 50 years. She was very caring and kind and loved working with the children she kept. She taught children’s Sunday school classes until her health declined at Millersburg Baptist Church and previously at Grace Bible Church in Columbia. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jane is survived by two sons: Kirby (Marilee) Cameron of Columbia and Albert Neal (Joyce) Cameron of Auxvasse; one daughter, Rebecca (Mark) Hofmeister of Columbia; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Halsey of Fulton and Mary Martin of Pennsylvania; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Robert Dale Cameron.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel. The family will have a private funeral service on Friday, Nov. 6 with interment following at White Cloud Cemetery in Fulton. *Masks will be required and strict social distancing will be expected.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Missouri Chapter, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave.
