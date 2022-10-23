Elger Clinton Bolton, 89, a resident of Columbia, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Boone Hospital Center.

Elger was born on April 19, 1933, in Warren County, Missouri the son of Clinton A. Bolton and Caroline Wehrmann Bolton. On June 28, 1959, in Warrenton, Missouri he married Bennie Rose Sword and she survives of the home.

