Elger Clinton Bolton, 89, a resident of Columbia, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Boone Hospital Center.
Elger was born on April 19, 1933, in Warren County, Missouri the son of Clinton A. Bolton and Caroline Wehrmann Bolton. On June 28, 1959, in Warrenton, Missouri he married Bennie Rose Sword and she survives of the home.
Elger served his country proudly in the United States Air Force from 1953 until his honorable discharge in 1957. He served in Korea during the Korean Conflict from 1954 to 1955. Elger was very proud of his honorable service to our country. After his discharge from the military, he was married and began working for the telephone company in Warrenton in the 1960’s. In 1968 he moved his family to Columbia and began farming with his father-in-law. During his years working on the farm, he and Bennie also drove a school bus during the early 1970’s. In 1976 he took a job as a custodian with the Columbia Public Schools and remained there until his retirement in 1998. He thoroughly enjoyed working for the school district as he had created many lifelong relationships with teachers and administrators. When he was able Elger always enjoyed working in the yard, taking care of his large vegetable garden, or cutting his grass, which he loved doing right up until the end. For the last six years, he completely dedicated himself to taking care of his wife Bennie.
He will be greatly missed and forever remembered by his wife of 63 years, Bennie Sword Bolton of Columbia; two sons, Terry Bolton and Tony Bolton and wife Julie, both of Harrisburg; two grandchildren, Benjamin Bolton, and Bryan Bolton; one sister, Lucille Jones of St Charles, Missouri.
Elger was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother and four sisters.
On Monday, October 24, 2022, beginning at 1:00pm the family will receive friends and family at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel followed by a celebration of life service officiated by Pastor John Gillman. Following the services, interment will be in the Harrisburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, American Heart Association or the Harrisburg Cemetery Association, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel 1610 N. Garth Ave. Columbia, MO 65202.
Visitation: Monday, October 24, 2022 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel
Celebration of Life: Monday, October 24, 2022 2:00 p.m. at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel
Interment: Monday, October 24, 2022 Following Celebration of life service at Harrisburg Cemetery