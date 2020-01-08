Elgin Theodore Pollock, Jr., 56, of Columbia passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at home with family by his side.

A private family Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, Jan. 10 at Praise Assembly of God, 4300 Clark Lane.

Ted was born on June 25, 1963, in Fayetteville, North Carolina, the son of Elgin Theodore and Grace Pauline Mathis Pollock, who preceded him in death. He was one of ten children.

Ted is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Pollock Key (Roger) and Jessica Pollock(Steven Glasgow) of Columbia; six grandchildren, Asianae, Mariah, Leana, Elaina, Myiah, Kaeden; two sisters, Tammy Bill of Columbia and Carol Derieux of Texas; and seven half-siblings.

He was also preceded in death by two half-siblings.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family (Stephanie Pollock) to help with funeral expenses.

Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.

