Eli Luther “Dickie” Jeffries, 89 of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.
Friends will be received from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Nilson-Millard Burial & Cremation Center, with a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Internment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to The Masons Grand Lodge of Missouri, 6033 Masonic Dr, #B, Columbia, MO 65202.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson-Millard Cremation & Burial Center, 5611 E. St. Charles Rd.; Columbia, MO 65202. (573) 474-8443. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.nilsonfuneralhome.com