Elinor L. Russell, 95, Clark, MO passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born August 8, 1926 in Louisiana, MO the daughter of the late Howard and Emma (Griffith) Pitzer. On August 1, 1948 she was united in marriage to Howard C. Russell Sr, who preceded her in death on January 21, 2001.
She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by five children: Loraine Tarrant and her husband John of Ft. Smith, AR, Emily Eckhardt and her husband Alan of Moberly, MO, Linda Hayden and her husband Mike of New London, MO, H.C. Russell, Jr. and his wife Susan of Clark, MO and Ron Russell and his wife Alicia of Brooklyn, WI; twelve grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, an infant son Richard B. Russell, one grandson Russell Tarrant and one brother John W. Pitzer preceded her in death.
Elinor graduated from the University of Missouri in 1948. She worked as a teacher for several rural schools and then worked for Mexico Public Schools for 25 years. She was a member of the Sturgeon United Methodist Church, where she served as a Sunday School Teacher and was part of the United Methodist Women’s Group and the Mt. Pisgah Community Club. She took several mission trips to Tennessee, Kentucky and Costa Rica. Elinor was a community 4-H leader and was a member of the Mexico Retired Teachers Association. She enjoyed gardening, reading, quilting, embroidery, travelling and spending time with all of her family.