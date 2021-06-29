Elisa Noel, 79, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at The Bluffs nursing home. No services are planned per Elisa’s request. She is survived by her nephews, Michael and Steven Besso and her friend, Lisa Anglo.
