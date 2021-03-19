Elizabeth Anna Lloyd Stewart, 106 years of age, died peacefully, March 13, 2021, with her son and family at their home in San Diego, CA. Elizabeth Anna Lloyd was born at the Lloyd family’s “Brushwood Lake Place“ farm in the Vawter School district in Boone County, Missouri, July 20, 1914, the daughter of Charles Qualls and Ollie (Faris) Lloyd. Elizabeth attended Carlisle grade school, graduating from Hickman High School, class of 1931, and attended classes at the University of Missouri, 1957-1958. Elizabeth married Charles Leon “Bill” Stewart, in Boone County, Missouri, August, 1937.
A very accomplished fisherman, Elizabeth’s favorite vacation spot in Missouri was the Lake of the Ozarks. Elizabeth’s art and lettering abilities were put to work at the State Historical Society of Missouri in the early 1940’s where she labelled book spines and answered reference questions. During World War II Elizabeth, whose husband Bill Stewart was sent by the U.S. Navy to Kodiak, Alaska, worked in the Boeing Airplane factory in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle plant was able to produce hundreds of bombers each week during 1943.
A longtime Columbian, Elizabeth was a member of Olivet Christian Church. She rarely missed the annual ham and mutton dinners at Olivet. Elizabeth’s husband C. Leon Stewart, preceded her. Her survivors are her son, Dr. John Ben Stewart — (KEWPIE, 1966), partner, Dawn Casselman, grandson Jonathan and his wife Emerentia and granddaughter Danielle Stewart all of Del Mar- San Diego, CA. She is also survived by nieces, Kay Benedict, Nancy Page, Laura Crane, Shirley Lloyd Crowell of Columbia, Pamela Lloyd Comello of St. Louis, Marilyn Newton of Richmond VA, nephews, John Craig Lloyd of Denver, CO and James Lloyd Smith of Columbia, MO. Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery.