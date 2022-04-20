Elizabeth “Betsy” Dreyer, 84, of Columbia went to be with her Lord on April 10, 2022.
She was born on May 18, 1937, in Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee, to the late John and Virginia (Gray) Lindenberger. Betsy and Charles met playing in the summer band in Festus, Missouri, she on the baritone, he on the tuba. They were married on June 18, 1960 in Lynnville, Tennessee.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Columbia. She was active teaching preschool children and as a pastor’s wife, serving with Charles in many locations across the country. The longest time of service was in Gunnison and Crested Butte, Colorado. While there, they were active in the Community Choir.
Betsy was a founding member of the League of Woman Voters chapter in Gunnison. She was also member of the American Association of University Women. The couple also loved to cross-country ski. They enjoyed traveling the world, visiting Greece and Scandinavia.
Betsy is survived by her husband, Charles; her brother, James Lindenberger (Susan) of White Rock, Vancouver, British Columbia; and her sister, Sue Irvine of Hermitage, Tennessee.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, 16 Hitt St.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri, 2101 Vandiver Drive, Columbia, MO 65202; Columbia Kiwanis Club, P.O. Box 158, Columbia, MO 65205; or First Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 16 Hitt St., Columbia, MO 65201.
