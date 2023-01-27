She married Steven Dale Sapp of Ashland, MO on May 23, 1970 at St. Mary’s Parish, Glasgow, MO.

Betty was well known for her love, commitment and devotion to family. Also, an amazing friend and advocate to all she encountered. A welcoming, non-judgmental being. Her acceptance and strong desire to serve others, consistently showed throughout her life. Her overwhelming, fierce desire to treat everyone equally always trumped. She made people feel accepted and supported no matter their circumstance and/or life choices, always forgiving and trusting God in everything. Her last request, was for us all to get along, be kind and take care of each other.

