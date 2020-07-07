Elizabeth Hartley Brown died Monday, June 29, 2020, at Lenoir Woods in Columbia.
She was born to William Daniel Hartley and Gracie Barnes Hartley on April 3, 1922, in rural Audrain County, Missouri.
Elizabeth moved with her family to the Olivet community east of Columbia in 1936. After graduation from the University Laboratory School, she attended MU, where she met Webster C. Brown, and they married on Nov. 15, 1942. No children were born to this union.
She had excelled in stenographic studies in school and worked in various offices during school years and in their early-married life. Her husband entered the ministry, and they moved to Louisville, Kentucky, to attend the Seminary.
After she attended two semesters in the Seminary, she became church secretary at the Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church in Louisville, Kentucky.
Elizabeth made her profession of faith at an early age and became a member of the Clark Baptist Church, and at the time of her death, she was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church of Columbia. She had been active in Sunday School, mission groups and church music.
She accompanied her husband in his travel appointments and was often invited to sing. She was a faithful wife, constant companion and an effective helpmate to her husband in his ministry.
Preceding her in death were her husband; her sister, Ruby Maxwell; and her brother, Robert Hartley.
Mrs. Brown is survived by her dear companion, Merlin Schnell, and eight nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Elizabeth's name to Columbia Area Older Adult Ministries, 101 North Tenth St., Columbia, MO 65201.
