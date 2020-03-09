It is with great sadness we say farewell to mother, grandmother, professor and friend, Elizabeth Dickhaus, PhD.
She was born Betty Alice Keate on July 10, 1932, to the late Walter Keate and Florence Hendrickson. She was married 33 years to the late Dr. Donald Dickhaus of Columbia. She is survived by her sister, Linda Fox, of Boulder City, Nevada; her twins, Karl and Eric Dickhaus; adopted son, Pedro Beltranena; ex-daughters-in-law Dr. Dellice Dickhaus and Valerie Bottazzi; and grandchildren, Marie, Alexis, Konrad, Ryan, Gabriella Beltranena and Kendall.
Elizabeth grew up in Boulder City, Nevada, and graduated from the University of Arizona with a teaching degree in 1954. After teaching in the inner-city schools of San Francisco for a brief time, she wanted to see the world and became an airline stewardess for Pan Am. She met and married Dr. Donald Dickhaus, who completed his fellowship in Cardiology at UCSF. They moved to Denver, Colorado, where he was on staff at Denver VA Hospital.
After having twin boys, they moved to Columbia, where she then went back to university for her PhD in Economics, which she completed in 1974. She taught as an Associate Professor of Economics at MU and retired in 1998.
Teaching was Betty's passion. At the same time, she was a strong advocate for women’s rights, an avid reader and a generous supporter of the Arts. She loved to travel and to entertain. She was known for her sharp wit, elegant manners and beautiful sense of style.
After her death Feb. 21, 2020, a private memorial service was held Feb. 24. Interment is tentatively planned for Aug. 8 at St Vincent DePaul cemetery in Washington, Missouri.
Memorial donations may be made to Planned Parenthood, whom Elizabeth supported wholeheartedly.