Elizabeth Earlene Schlotzhauer Loesing, of Pilot Grove, MO, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Visitation will be Friday, April 28, 2023, from 5:00 pm — 7:00 pm at Meisenheimer-Page-Dady Funeral Home, Pilot Grove, MO.

