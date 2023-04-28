Elizabeth Earlene Schlotzhauer Loesing, of Pilot Grove, MO, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023.
Elizabeth Earlene Schlotzhauer Loesing, of Pilot Grove, MO, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023.
Visitation will be Friday, April 28, 2023, from 5:00 pm — 7:00 pm at Meisenheimer-Page-Dady Funeral Home, Pilot Grove, MO.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Bonnville, MO with Rev. Joshua Ketelsen, officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery, Boonville, MO.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Grant, Jon Grant, Jeffrey Grant, Elliott Stephenson, Seth Schuster, Turner Schuster, Ben Loesing, and Matthew Loesing.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Brandon Hodges, Darrell Meisenheimer, Glenn Schupp, David Ellebracht, Todd Larm, Virgil Stegner, and Steve Twenter.
Earlene was born May 8, 1927, in Pilot Grove, the daughter of Forest Schlotzhauer and Geneva Hartman Schlotzhauer.
Earlene graduated from Pilot Grove High School in 1945. She married Edward Loesing on February 17, 1945. Earlene worked in banking at the Citizens Bank in Pilot Grove and Kemper State Bank in Boonville. She helped with the farming operation with her husband until his death in 2005. She remained on the farm until her death and continued to manage and stay active with the farm. She loved to cook and enjoyed feeding anyone who visited.
She and Edward were active members of Immanuel Lutheran Church throughout their marriage.
Earlene was loved, admired, and respected by her family.
She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her six children, Janice (Don Lang) of Columbia, Beth (Lloyd Copenhaver) of Aiken SC, Judy (Rich Grant) of Columbia, Betty (Larry Schuster) of Columbia, Gloria (Dennis Stephenson) of Rocheport, and Dale (Ann Brinkmann) of Washington, MO.
She held a special place in the hearts of fourteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; her parents; and two sisters, Marjorie (Rudy Stegner) and Anna Maude (Herbert Ratje).
The family requests any memorial contributions be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1001 Immanuel Dr, Boonville, MO 65233.
