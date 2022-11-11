One frosty October evening, Ellie Hanney curled up with her mom, Katie, to watch “The Wizard of Oz.” Magical adventures of Dorothy transported the 7-year-old into a lollipop land without seizures and fevers. Songs from “Wicked” filled their van for the next few weeks, as Katie dreamed of taking her only daughter to see Elphaba defy gravity.

On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, Elizabeth “Ellie” Coday Hanney, 7, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away surrounded by her loving family. “She is defying gravity now, flying high,” said Katie, a Columbia native.

