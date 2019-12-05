Ella Gene Smith, 89, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at her home. 

Visitation will be held from 1–2 pm on Friday, Dec. 6, at Memorial Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Bruce Williamson officiating.

Ella was born March 23, 1930, in Bowling Green, Missouri,  to Christopher and Lena (Sutton) Carr, who preceded her in death.

Ella is survived by her two daughters, Anna Bishop (Randy) and Joyce Perdue; one sister, Ivy Mullens; two grandchildren, Angela Bishop (Ronnie) and Willard Dean Smith (Shannon); five great grandchildren, Roy Jones III (Heather), Kayla Smith, Valerie Jones, Miranda Smith and AB Jarrett Smith; six great-great grandchildren, Jordyn Jones, Annabelle Jones, Tyson Mills, Royelle Jones, Jessie Jones and Kain Parks and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, John Carr and Hurley Carr; one sister, Mary Carr and her beloved, Willie Lee Smith.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Family of Ella Smith, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.

Online condolences may be made to the family at

www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.