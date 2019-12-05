Ella Gene Smith, 89, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at her home.
Visitation will be held from 1–2 pm on Friday, Dec. 6, at Memorial Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Bruce Williamson officiating.
Ella was born March 23, 1930, in Bowling Green, Missouri, to Christopher and Lena (Sutton) Carr, who preceded her in death.
Ella is survived by her two daughters, Anna Bishop (Randy) and Joyce Perdue; one sister, Ivy Mullens; two grandchildren, Angela Bishop (Ronnie) and Willard Dean Smith (Shannon); five great grandchildren, Roy Jones III (Heather), Kayla Smith, Valerie Jones, Miranda Smith and AB Jarrett Smith; six great-great grandchildren, Jordyn Jones, Annabelle Jones, Tyson Mills, Royelle Jones, Jessie Jones and Kain Parks and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, John Carr and Hurley Carr; one sister, Mary Carr and her beloved, Willie Lee Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Family of Ella Smith, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.
Online condolences may be made to the family at