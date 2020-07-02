Ella Smith passed away peacefully June 21, 2020, in her home in Columbia surrounded by friends. She was born Jan. 14, 1958, in St. Louis, Missouri. She has lived in Moberly, Hallsville and Columbia after leaving St. Louis.
Ella leaves many friends who will greatly miss her and her lovely smile, her strength and her zeal for life. Her strong love for others extended to her friends, housemates and caretakers. Ella loved to laugh and could find the fun in any situation.
Ella loved all animals, but had a special affection for cats and devotedly cared for her cats, Snoopy and Jill. She enjoyed spending time with her friends at restaurants, church, concerts and movies. Ella worked for many years, for the longest time at the Best Western Motel in Columbia.
A celebration of Ella’s life will be offered 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 8 at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Face masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Central Missouri Humane Society or Best Friends Animal Society.