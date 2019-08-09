Elma Leota Certain, 90, of Columbia passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at home.
Memorial services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at New Horizons United Methodist Church, where she was a member.
Elma was born March 22, 1929, to Clarence and Mary McNeil Thralls in West Terre Haute, Indiana.
She is survived by two half-sisters, Celesta Jett and Frances Gray.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her son, Dale; and two half-sisters, Gertrude Thrall-Royer and Patricia Herrara.
