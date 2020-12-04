Elsie K. Peterson Franklin, 98, of Columbia passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at University Hospital.
Services are being planned after the COVID-19 restrictions.
Elsie was born Sept. 26, 1922, in Ft. Pierce, Florida, the daughter of John Victor and Hilma J. Lingstedt Peterson. On July 18, 1947, she married Shirl C. Franklin in Fort Pierce, Florida, and he preceded her in death. She loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing and doing crafts.
Elsie is survived by her daughter, Karen (Daniel) Hartsfield of Columbia; grandchildren Keith D. (Celeste) Hartsfield and Elisa K. (David) Pinkley; great grandchildren Haylee L. Hartsfield and Joey L. Pinkley; and nephews, Carl and Richard Peterson.
Elsie was also preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, Svante Peterson, John Edward Peterson, Albert Carl Peterson and Lennard Walter Peterson.
Memorials are suggested to the Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, MO., 65202.
