Emily Susan “Suzy” Bent, age 68, died February 15, 2021 at University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. Suzy, the daughter of Mary Elizabeth Huntsberry Bent and Franklin Newell Bent, was born in London, England on May 4, 1952. She was the second oldest of four, with an older sister Liz, a younger sister Janet and a younger brother Peter. Her parents moved back to the States in 1953 living in Westfield, New Jersey from 1953 to 1958, when they moved in quick succession to Harbor Beach Michigan, Midland, Michigan and Wilmington, Delaware. In 1960 they returned to Westfield where they lived for the next seven years. In 1967, the family returned to the Wilmington area, and Suzy graduated from A. I. Dupont High School in Greenville, Delaware in 1970. She attended the University of Missouri in Columbia, graduating with a degree in German in 1973. While at the University, she was a member of Delta Phi Alpha, a German Honorary Fraternity and was a teaching assistant in the German Department. She worked in the Acquisitions, Collections and Technical Services Division at Ellis Library at the University of Missouri for over 40 years, receiving the Outstanding Library Staff Member Award in 1993. Suzy was an avid reader and a fierce political debater, as well as a passionate advocate for women’s rights. And she loved hats — the more outrageous, the better! She is survived by her siblings Liz Blackburn (Robert) of Houstonia, MO, Janet Bent of Sedalia, MO and Peter Bent (Cindy) of Newark, DE. In addition, she is survived by her nephew Dan Blackburn (Kim) of Higginsville, MO, nieces Jesse Blackburn of Portland, OR and Suzanne Meyer (Dustin) of Houstonia, MO and by a step-nephew, Mathew Alphin of West Chester, PA. Cousins Alice Thiede of Hudson, WI, Patti O’Keefe of Fenton MI, Bill O’Keefe of Kewnesa, GA and special friend, Dan Dodd of Columbia also survive. Graveside services officiated by the Reverend Ruth Beresford were held Friday, February 26 at 11:30 am at Lower Brandywine Presbyterian Church in Wilmington, DE. Arrangements were under the direction of Doherty Funeral Homes, Wilmington, DE. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Memphis, TN.
Emily Susan Bent, May 4, 1952 — Feb. 15, 2021
- submitted by family
-
-
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.
Share with us about those lost to COVID-19
The Missourian wants to honor the lives lost to COVID-19 in our community. If you have lost a loved one to COVID-19 in Boone County, please share about them in this form. Our hope is to be able to publish some brief stories about all of the residents lost to COVID-19.