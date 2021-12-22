Emma Jean McKinin, 96, of Columbia, Mo., passed away Thursday, December 9th. A celebration of her life will be scheduled in the Spring.
Emma Jean was born January 1, 1925 in Kansas City, Mo., to Elton Guy and Genevieve Campbell James. She earned her Master’s degree in Library Science at the University of Missouri and worked at the University Medical Library for many years where she was an early adopter of and researcher in the use of library computerization. She ended her working career as an instructor in the School of Library and Informational Science at MU.
Emma Jean was a gracious, loving and adventurous spirit. After completing her first Master’s degree in English in 1950, she won a Fulbright scholarship to study in Australia, but stayed instead to marry Lawrence McKinin, an artist and instructor of art at MU. Later in life, she had two opportunities to fulfill her desire to visit Australia, once in 1999 and again in 2013 when she presented a paper on Australian Frontier Humor at a conference in Newcastle, New South Wales. She enjoyed travel, and especially canoeing on the Missouri River.
In her later years, Emma Jean constantly welcomed friends and neighbors to her home and remained active in her community, including the East Campus Neighborhood Association, the Daniel Boone Regional Library and local politics. She used her specialized skills to manage online vintage book sales to raise funds for the Friends of the Library. Throughout her life she also maintained a reputation as a prolific and inventive cook, in 1964 becoming a Pillsbury Bake-Off Missouri winner and a finalist for the national event.
She is survived by her daughter, Katherine McKinin (Don Johnson) of Houston, TX; son, Nicholas (Martha) McKinin of Whittier, CA; granddaughter, Roxanne Lemos of Alhambra, CA; brother, Don James of Independence, MO; sister, Marguerite Gardner of Roeland Park, KS, and a loving extended family.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Oxfam America, Love Columbia or The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.
Online condolences may be shared at memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.