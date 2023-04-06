Emma Lou Lee, age 87, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
She was born May 12, 1935 in Glasgow, Missouri to Raymond and Ruby (Goodwin) Osborn, both of whom preceded her in death.
She is also preceded in death by two husbands: William Robert Dinwiddie and James Clayton Lee; as well as four sisters and a brother.
Survivors include two daughters: Lou Ann (Lee) Holman, of Weimar, Texas, and Janet (Michael) Mountjoy, of Columbia; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be private. Emma will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery.
