Emmett Barnes, 84, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Mr. Barnes was born Oct. 2, 1935, in Harg, Missouri, to Harold and Hermal.
He was baptized in the First Baptist Church. He had four siblings, Harold Jr., Fred, Roger and Rex. He graduated University High School in 1953 and attended MU with a focus in electrical engineering.
He entered the Air Force in 1957 and was a ground communication repairman. He was later accepted into Cadet Aviation School.
After serving his country, he started his own company selling and repairing televisions in downtown Columbia. He married Jackie Teaff in 1963, and they had two daughters, Karla and Kristi. He married Jackie Sheridan in 1972. Jackie had a daughter prior to their union, Karrla Sheridan.
Carl, owning various companies, was a successful businessman. Being blessed with success, he and Jackie were very philanthropic with community outreach and Christian programs. He had five beautiful grandchildren, Katherine, Emily, Cody, Adam and Jack.
Memorials are appreciated and suggested as donations to the Olivet Christian Church, 1991 S. Olivet Road, Columbia, MO 65201.
A wake service will be held Thursday, Sept. 10, in the evening, and funeral services are Friday, Sept. 11 at Memorial Funeral Home. Contact Memorial Funeral Home at 573-443-3173.