Eric Roger Boyd, D.D.S., dentist, nature-lover, brother, son, and uncle, died on April 9, 2021, in Kansas City. He was 42 years old.
Eric Boyd, D.D.S., March 31, 1979 — April 9, 2021
- submitted by family
