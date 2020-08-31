Eric Deutchman, 56, of Columbia died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Eric was born Jan. 26, 1964.
Eric spent his early years living outside Philadelphia and moved with his mother and siblings to Boulder, where he went to middle school and Boulder High.
In his late teens, he moved to Missouri to live in the East Wind Community outside Tecumseh. His daughter, Shannon Purcell, was born there in 1983. He lived most of his adult life in Missouri, except for a short time residing on the east coast. His love of Missouri soon brought him back, where he remained until his death. He was a carpenter by trade and had a true love of nature and the outdoors.
Eric is survived by his mother and stepfather, Rochelle and Peter Moore of Niwot, Colorado; his father, Stuart Deutchman of Salem, Idaho; daughter, Shannon Purcell of Waretown, New Jersey; brother, Adam Deutchman; stepbrother, Michael Moore; sisters, Romy Laborde and Lisa Deutchman; stepsister, Kelly Decolati; and grandchildren, Connor and Ellie Lou Purcell. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his friends and family.
