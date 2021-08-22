Ernest DeWayne Daniels Sr. (Wayne) passed away Saturday August 14, 2021, in Columbia, Missouri. Wayne was born June 17, 1962, in Springfield, IL, to Donald Eugene Daniels and Arlena Beatrice Shepherd.
Friends and Family will be received Saturday August 21, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1707 Smiley Lane; Columbia, MO 65202.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com