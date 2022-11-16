Ernest Floyd Tempfel, age 82, of Warsaw, Missouri passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia.

Floyd was born August 29, 1940. in Boonville, MO, a son of Francis and Katie (Troupe) Tempfel, who preceded him in death. He married the love of his life, Karen Sue Cochran on September 2, 1961 in Boonville, Missouri. They recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. Floyd spent most of his formative years in Pilot Grove, Missouri and graduated from Boonville High School in 1958.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you