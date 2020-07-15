Ervin Henry Hayes, 31, of Columbia died July 9, 2020.
He was born June 30, 1989, in Columbia to mother Teka Hayes of Columbia and father Vincent Granderson of St. Louis.
Ervin loved his daughter, Sylvia, with all his heart. He would have you laughing; he was funny as heck. The most consistent thing said about him by family and friends is that he was always so willing to help anyone and everyone. He graduated from Hickman High School, where he loved being a part of the Kewpies’ football team. He worked at Duck Cutz and Gaines Moving and Delivery.
Left behind to miss him is his beloved daughter, Sylvia. He is survived by mother, Teka Hayes; father, Vincent Granderson; brothers, Bryan “Pinty” Carter Jr., Randy Curtis, Isaiah Brown and Michael Lindsey; sisters, Tiffany Brown, Jackie Brown and Nicole Brown; aunts Gayle Hayes, Damita Cason, Florastine “Steamy” Jackson, Rhoda Osley and Montalee Burks; and many other family, friends and loved ones, including Carmen Henderson and Loren and Kelly Schultz.
He was preceded in death by uncle Charles “Gila” Hayes; grandmother Dorothy Hayes; grandfather Charles “Ham” Hayes Sr.; and aunt Terita “T” Kelly.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ervin Hayes Memorial Fund to support his daughter, Sylvia, c/o Parker Millard Funeral Home, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, with graveside service at Columbia Cemetery immediately following.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory; 573-449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at ParkerMillard.com.