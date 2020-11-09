Erwin Nathaniel Bacon, 77, of Columbia passed away Nov. 8, 2020 at Parkside Manor. He was born April 21, 1943, in New York City, the son of Robert and Margaret (Poos) Bacon. Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.

