Estelle Irene McKee, 52, of Fayette passed away Sept. 28, 2020 at University Hospital. She was born July 9, 1968 in Fayette to LeRoy and Maxine McKee.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 at Central Methodist Church in Fayette, with a funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Fayette City Cemetery. Masks will be required to attend the visitation and funeral service.
Estelle graduated from Fayette High School and went on to college at Moberly Area Community College. She worked as an aide at The Braun Home. She loved going to the casino, being around family and friends, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Estelle is survived by her significant other, Travis Lee of the home; father LeRoy McKee of Fayette; daughters Tae’Andra Ross (Jerald Hickem) of Las Vegas, and Travos’Sheon Lee (Deion Austin) of Fulton; sons Travaris Lee of Jefferson City and Trae’Veon Lee of Fayette; brother Bradford McKee of Fayette; sisters Oneida Jones-Harris, Belinda McKee (Ronald Pegg) and Valerie McKee-Collins (Stephen Collins); grandchildren A’Ziah Hickem, De’vronn Miller, Jermelo Hickem and Alaiya Hickem; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother Maxine McKee; daughter Ti’Ania Ross; grandbaby Jeriyah Hickem; and brother-in-law Jack Harris.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 E. Ash St. 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.