Esther Frances Bowen, 98, of Columbia passed away on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Lenoir Woods. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. with entombment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Esther was born Jan. 5, 1921, in Lexington, Missouri, the daughter of Earl F. Anderson and Myrtle E. Beullens. She graduated from Wellington High School. On April 12, 1940, in Kansas City, she was united in marriage to John R. Bowen, who preceded her in death. Esther worked for a time as a telephone operator. During World War II, she assembled airplane parts for the war effort. She was a member of Parkade Baptist Church. She will be remembered for her skills as a seamstress, cook and homemaker.
Our family would like to thank all the nurses, aides and staff of Lenoir Woods for all their loving care of our parents through many years.
Esther is survived by her children: Cheryl (Robert) King of Lenexa, Kansas; Beth (Dan) Wahlstrom of Des Moines, Iowa; Jon A. (Connie) Bowen of Dallas, Texas; four grandchildren; four great-granddaughters; nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Nelbert Anderson and Earl Anderson.