Ethan Charles Craig passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. This wonderful little boy was born Aug. 10, 2019, in Columbia to Chad and Elizabeth Craig. He was strong and fought hard for a month and 14 days.
He will be remembered for his charm and feistiness by his nurses and medical staff who all provided outstanding care for him at Boone Hospital Center and St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Everyone who knew Ethan immediately fell in love with him.
Along with his mother and father, he will be missed greatly by his grandparents: Charles and Cheryl Craig of Columbia, Charles and Doris Harlow of Hallsville; aunts and uncles: Cara and Ryan Truitt and Wesley Harlow of Hallsville; and cousin Gracie.
He was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Richard and Hazel Craig, Adam and Beatrice Bohn, Ezra and Mary Gooding, and Harold and Erie Charlene Harlow.
Friends and family will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Red Top Christian Church in Hallsville with a graveside service following.
Memorials may be made to Red Top Christian Church building fund or Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.