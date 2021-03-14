Ethan Joel Faubion, 26, died unexpectedly Friday, February 19, 2021 in Ferguson, MO. Ethan was born June 28, 1994 to Kelly Faubion and Frederick Kempf in Columbia, MO. He was a graduate of Rock Bridge High School Class of 2012. After graduation he attended Florissant Community College.
Ethan loved life and lived it to the fullest. He enjoyed his freedom and made friends everywhere he went. He was quick to help anyone in need. Ethan loved spending time with children. He was a devoted son and talked with his Mother daily.
He is survived by his Mother of the home, his Father, one Uncle, many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his Grandparents Raymond and Flo Faubion. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at parkermillard.com.