Ethel Brightwell, 88, of Harrisburg, Missouri, died Monday, July 20, 2020.
Visitation will be Friday, July 24, 2020, from noon to 1 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, with the funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. In keeping with the guidelines put forth by the Boone County health director, all guests are required to wear a mask, practice social distancing (6 feet apart), cough into their sleeves and wash and sanitize their hands often.
Ethel was born March 9, 1932, in Carrollton, Missouri, the daughter of Andrew W. and Rose Z. Mason Calvert. She was a member of Harrisburg Baptist Church for many years, before her failing health kept her from attending. She was a generous and thoughtful woman who always had a gift to give for any occasion. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends and family, had a great sense of humor and was the self-proclaimed Yard Sale Queen. She could often be found watching Billy Graham or "Walker, Texas Ranger." Most of all, she loved to spend time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children Polly (Bill) Tusay of Belton, Missouri; Walli Brown of Mesa, Arizona; Mike (Connie) Martin of Harrisonville, Missouri; Clif (Jamie) Martin of Garden City, Missouri; Jesse (Tracy) Martin of Lone Jack, Missouri; and Ruby (Ricky) Ray of Harrisburg; grandchildren, Andy, Missy, Becky, Sonny, Tara, Cody, Cole, Alex, Jordan, Josh, Jessica, Miles, Presley, Shelbie, and Mackenzie; and 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her five brothers and sisters and her parents.
