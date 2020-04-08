Eulastine "Dee" Guyton, 75, of Columbia passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at Boone Hospital Center. She was born May 29, 1944.
The family would like to invite friends for a viewing of Mrs. Guyton from 10 a.m. to noon Friday. Please note that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be present at this time, and there will only be 10 people allowed in to view at a time. Please look for Parker-Millard staff for instruction when you arrive. A private graveside service and burial will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery.
