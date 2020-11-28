Eva Rosemary “Rosie” Heath, 82, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at home with family in Columbia.
She was born April 1, 1938, in Hallsville to Fred and Nancy Goff Heath.
Rosie was raised in Hallsville and attended high school in Hallsville. In 1955 she met her beloved husband, Mel, and they wed Aug. 5, 1956.
Mel and Rosie started their family in 1960 and believed in taking an active role in the children’s activities. She retired from Union Planters Bank at age 60 to travel and see the world.
Rosie had a passion for watching her family play sports and did not miss many games. She was often found cheering on her Missouri Tigers or St. Louis Cardinals.
She was an exceptional bowler and was inducted into the Columbia Hall of Fame on Feb. 10, 1990. She loved volunteering, line dancing and playing cards with friends at the Senior Activity Center.
She is survived by son Joe (Jennifer) Heath; a daughter, Debbie (Arbie) Johnson; four grandchildren, Poncho, Nick, Taylor and Lucas; five great-grandchildren, Dwayne, Zavier, Blue, Keith and Jazmine; one sister; one brother; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Rosie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Mel; one son, Joey; and two sisters, Anne and Frieda.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Parker-Millard Funeral Services, with a funeral service immediately afterward at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery.
The services will be streamed, and a link will be available on the website below. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 609 E Broadway No. 119, Columbia, MO 65201, in care of Rosie Heath.
