Evelyn Jeannine Eichelberger, 88, died Dec. 4, 2020.
Born Aug. 20, 1932, to Elvin and Sylvia Dothage in Boone County, Jeannine is now at home with her heavenly Father and her savior, Jesus Christ. She is also being reunited with her earthly parents, Elvin and Sylvia Dothage, and her brothers, Joe and Ronnie Dothage.
Jeannine graduated from Hickman High School in 1950. Jeannine married Roy Eichelberger on Aug. 5, 1950. Together they had three children: Rob Eichelberger, married to Debbie, of Columbia; Rhonda Granrath, married to Torry, of Bartlett, Illinois; and Sylvia Patton, married to John, of Forrest Green, Missouri.
Jeannine loved the Lord, and she and her husband were diligent in seeing that their children were raised in church and the importance of them giving their lives to the Lord.
Jeannine had six grandchildren: Taylor Wilson and husband Aaron of Austin, Texas; Ashley Marquez and husband, Matt, of Wayne, Illinois; Natalie Wuest and husband, Tim, of Columbia; Robyn Connell and husband, Dillon, of Hallsville, Missouri; Patrick Maher and wife, Heidi, of Columbia; and Zach Maher and wife, Amanda, of Ozark, Missouri . Jeannine also had 12 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
Jeannine’s career consisted of working in insurance, dentistry, banking and financial aid at the University of Missouri in Kansas City. She also taught Sunday school and led Bible study groups. She was the best wife, mother and grandmother. And all could attest to that. She set the type of example that her family, friends and acquaintances can know for sure is a true statement. Jeannine was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers, Joe and Ronnie.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel. Gathering of family and friends will be from 10 a.m. until time of services. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Funeral service attendees will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing due to COVID-19.
Those that cannot attend may join via Zoom . For Zoom information, contact Bach-Yager funeral chapel at 573-441-2932. Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at bachyager.com.