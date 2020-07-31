Everett "Butch" Lindahl Jr., 68, of Columbia passed on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Truman Veterans' Hospital.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel with family receiving friends from 1 p.m. until time for the service. Burial at the Millersburg Baptist Cemetery in Millersburg will follow the service.
Everett was born in Oak Park, Illinois, on Dec. 26, 1951, the son of Everett Sr. and Helen McConnell Lindahl, and they preceded him in death. On Jan. 21, 1972, he married Sara Barbarick in Phoenix, Arizona. He served his country in the U.S. Marines from 1971-74. Everett enjoyed working on his collections. He had bottle and key collections but most of all he was an avid coin collector. He was a member of the Coin Forum and a member of the Black Sheep Squad collectors. He also enjoyed his guns.
Everett is survived by his daughter, Shelley Pitts (Glen) of Jefferson City; and grandsons, Mark, Shawn and Matthew Pitts of Jefferson City.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to World View Weekend, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, Missouri, 65202.
