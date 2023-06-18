Fay Audrey (Bushee) Stine died on Monday, June 12, 2023. She was born March 27, 1939 in Pittsburgh, PA to George F. and Margaret V. Bushee.
Funeral Services will be held at 12pm on Tuesday, June 20 at Parker-Millard Funeral home on 12 E Ash Street in Columbia Missouri. Visitation will be from 11am — 12pm immediately prior to the funeral service. A private burial will be at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, MO. She will be laid to rest with her husband, Jacob, who preceded her in death in 2021.
She graduated from Polytechnic High School in Ft Worth, TX in 1957. After graduating from Brantley Draughon Business College she began her career working for Arlington State College and then Texas A&M in College Station, TX. In 1961 she moved to Columbia MO where she worked for MFA Ins. Company then helped form the Silvey Corp. Her next opportunity was with SEMCO Inc., retiring after 25 years. She also became a tax preparer for H&R Block. When she retired she worked for Accounting Plus, which lasted 14 more years.
She volunteered by joining with seven others to form the Mid Missouri Alzheimer’s Assoc. and served as the treasurer for 20 years. She then began volunteering for Boone Hospital where she served for several years on the Boone Hospital Foundation Board and volunteered in the gift shop.
She married Jacob F. Stine on April 24, 1977. Surviving are her two sons Perry W. Sweet (Rhonda) of Auxvasse, MO and James A. Sweet (Catherine) of Austin, TX; her step children Janet Moser (Michael) of Brazoria, TX. Franklin Stine of Joplin, MO, and Sara Garland (John) of Kansas City, MO; her grandchildren Christian Sweet and Ariel Sweet of Austin, TX, Kathryn Sweet of Auxvasse, MO and Jason Sardis of Columbia, MO.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her first husband Charles T. Sweet; her second husband of 44 years Jacob F. Stine and her brothers George F. Bushee, Jr and Bruce L. Bushee, Sr.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the Boone Hospital Foundation or the Alzheimers Association would be appreciated.
