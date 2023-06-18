Fay Audrey (Bushee) Stine died on Monday, June 12, 2023. She was born March 27, 1939 in Pittsburgh, PA to George F. and Margaret V. Bushee.

Funeral Services will be held at 12pm on Tuesday, June 20 at Parker-Millard Funeral home on 12 E Ash Street in Columbia Missouri. Visitation will be from 11am — 12pm immediately prior to the funeral service. A private burial will be at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, MO. She will be laid to rest with her husband, Jacob, who preceded her in death in 2021.