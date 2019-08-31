Florence Margaret Jennings, 91, of Columbia passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Boone Hospital in Columbia.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at Memorial Park Cemetery, with Rev. James Moore officiating.

Florence was born Feb. 3, 1928, in New York City, the daughter of James and Helen (Nagel) Millett, who preceded her in death. She was married Nov. 23, 1946, in Boone County to Raymond Jennings, who preceded her in death on Jan. 20, 2000. Florence retired from Columbia Public Schools as a cook. She enjoyed cooking, especially her special vegetable soup, breads, candy and Thanksgiving dinner. She will be remembered for making over 300 quilts by hand and spending time with her family.

Survivors include: her three children Betty Moore (James) of Columbia, James Jennings (Cheryl) of Columbia and Terry Jennings (Diane) of Rocheport; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by one son, Alan Jennings.

