Floy C. Brent, 93, of Columbia died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in her home with family in attendance.
She was born in Jan. 17, 1927, in Pangburn, Arkansas, to Cecil and Opal Ritter.
During World War II, at the age of 17, she fibbed about her age to work in a defense plant as a riveter building fighter planes for the war effort.
After the war she returned to Batesville, Arkansas, and earned an associate degree from Batesville College.
She spent most of her adult life in Belton, Missouri, and worked as a quality control inspector and later unit manager at Bendix Corp. in Kansas City.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Brent, Sr. She is survived by her two daughters, Sheila Voorhees of Belton, Missouri, and Karen Loser of Sacramento, California; her son, Edward Brent, Jr., of Columbia; along with six grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Floy was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. After retiring in 1989 and losing her husband to cancer, she spent over 30 years as the family matriarch, helping her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren by welcoming them into her home and providing sage advice and help whenever it was needed.
She was well known for her quick wit and sense of humor, including a willingness to laugh at herself. She loved traveling and visited every state in the U.S., including Alaska and Hawaii, along with Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.
Floy loved word games and would work her way through book after book of crossword puzzles and Sudoku games, as well as spending happy hours watching “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy” with her family. She became an ardent user of the internet to stay in touch through Facebook and to pursue her passion in genealogy.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, the family will hold a Zoom ceremony to celebrate her life followed by spreading her ashes at the grave sites of her and her husband in Batesville, Arkansas. The date has not yet been set.