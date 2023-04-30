Forrest “Red” Leighton passed away on the morning of April 27, 2023, at the Harry S. Truman VA Hospital at the age of 97. Visitation will be held on May 4, 2023 at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 914 West Blvd, Columbia, MO from 5 -7 p.m. On May 5th, a private military burial for family will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. The Memorial service will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church. Those unable to attend in-person, may join in the Memorial Service via Zoom using the “Worship” button at http://saintandrewslutheran.rg/online-events, Meeting ID: 5734495674, Password: 65203.

Red is survived by his wife Dorcas Leighton, his three children, Stan Leighton, Sharon Finley-Peerson and husband Parker, Jan Becker and husband Wayne. He was proud papa of 5 grandchildren, Scott Finley, Rachelle Donovan, Julie Coopersmith, Kyle Becker and Kelsey Becker. He is also survived by 7 great grandchildren: Taylin, Evan Declan and Kellen Donovan, Charlotte, Cohen and Ford Coopersmith plus an expectant grandson, Noah Becker.

