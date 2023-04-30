Forrest “Red” Leighton passed away on the morning of April 27, 2023, at the Harry S. Truman VA Hospital at the age of 97. Visitation will be held on May 4, 2023 at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 914 West Blvd, Columbia, MO from 5 -7 p.m. On May 5th, a private military burial for family will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. The Memorial service will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church. Those unable to attend in-person, may join in the Memorial Service via Zoom using the “Worship” button at http://saintandrewslutheran.rg/online-events, Meeting ID: 5734495674, Password: 65203.
Red is survived by his wife Dorcas Leighton, his three children, Stan Leighton, Sharon Finley-Peerson and husband Parker, Jan Becker and husband Wayne. He was proud papa of 5 grandchildren, Scott Finley, Rachelle Donovan, Julie Coopersmith, Kyle Becker and Kelsey Becker. He is also survived by 7 great grandchildren: Taylin, Evan Declan and Kellen Donovan, Charlotte, Cohen and Ford Coopersmith plus an expectant grandson, Noah Becker.
Red was born on May 2, 1925. He spent his childhood on a farm in Falmouth, Maine where he remained until he completed high school. After high school, Red joined the Marines in WW II, where he saw heavy battle on the islands of Saipan and Tinian. After 18 months he was medically discharged and then attended Dana College in Blair, Nebraska. It was there he met his future wife, Dorcas Vammen. Red and Dorcas were married on June 15, 1949. Following their wedding, they headed to the Kansas City to look for jobs. After a short time with Safeway, Red landed a job as a paper salesman with Carpenter Paper Company later called Nationwide Papers. He moved to Columbia after he was given a sales territory in central Missouri where he was employed for 38 years.
Dorcas and Red started their family with the birth of Stanley in 1951, followed by Sharon in 1953 and Jan in 1956. They lived in the same neighborhood for 58 years until they moved to Lenoir Woods in 2017.
Red was an active member in his community. Red was a member of the Downtown Optimist Club for 61 years, where he sold Christmas trees and Koeze products, a fundraiser for the youth in the community. In 1989 Red became the President of the Downtown Optimist Club and in 1990 became the Governor of the Eastern Mo District. Red was recently honored for selling over 1 million dollars’ worth of Koeze nut products. Red and Dorcas were faithful and charter members of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church for 65 years. Red was a past congregational president. He was a longtime member of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, and when he retired, sold memberships for the Chamber for 4 years. Red was a member of the original Rock Bridge State Park Board where he worked to raise funds for the park
People will remember Red by his deep faith, his persistent sales charm, his positive attitude, his red string bow-tie, red car and red socks. He would complement people on their beautiful smile, and when people would say, “Have a good day”, he would respond by saying, “Every day is a good day, they may vary, but that’s what make life interesting.” We were blessed to have him in our lives. He will be greatly missed!
