Frances V. (Hackett) Brown, 94, of Columbia, died October 22, 2022 at Boone Hospital, Columbia, Missouri, peacefully, surrounded by family, after a sudden, brief illness. Frances was born August 3, 1928 in Eugene, Oregon, to Dwight L. and Ruth H. (Benson) Hackett. The second of four daughters, she grew up in Oregon, Iowa, and California. She was a beautiful, smart and artistically gifted Valedictorian, Class of 1946 Dinuba High School, Dinuba, California. She met her future husband when her parents (Dwight was pastor of Dinuba Christian Church) invited the family of a beloved former pastor, which also happened to have three sons recently home from having served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, for lunch after church. She attended Chapman College (now University) and was married to Harsh J. Brown on March 13, 1948 in Dinuba, California. Harsh preceded her in death (06/26/2013) after more than 65 years together.
Frances was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who put her formal education on hold while starting a family and moving from California to Texas (with two babies) back to California (with four children) and then to Missouri (where number five was born) as Harsh pursued a Master’s Degree in Divinity and a career in the ministry. The family settled in St. Louis, Missouri, where they would stay for thirty-five years before retiring to Lenoir Woods in Columbia, Missouri. Frances returned to college in the 1970s and graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Missouri – St. Louis (UMSL) with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education, elementary and early childhood education, narrowly avoiding becoming a classroom teacher, when she realized shortly before graduation, she had raised five children of her own and did not have any interest in raising other people’s kids. Instead, she became a home visitor in a newly started program (pre-cursor to Parents as Teachers) to help young parents as they nurtured their pre-school children. She transitioned to a career in social work as a Case Manager with the Missouri Department of Mental Health, St. Louis Regional Center, from which she retired in 1993. Upon retirement, she reacquainted herself with her art supplies after a nearly 45 year hiatus. She pursued watercolor painting with lessons and visits to the Missouri Botanical Gardens and numerous locations around Missouri as she captured landscapes while enjoying the friendship of her painting colleagues. She left us with a bounty of beautiful paintings and lasting memories of her favorite seasons and many locations forever captured in her artwork.